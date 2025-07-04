Second Test Scoreboard: Innings, Day 3 India vs England

Scoreboard at the end of England's innings on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: 587 all out in 151 overs.

England 1st Innings: (O/n) 77/3 Zak Crawley c Nair b Mohammed Siraj 19 Ben Duckett c Shubman Gill b Akash Deep 0 Ollie Pope c Rahul b Akash Deep 0 Joe Root c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 22 Harry Brook b Akash Deep 158 Ben Stokes c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 0 Jamie Smith not out 184 Chris Woakes c Nair b Akash Deep 5 Brydon Carse lbw b Mohammed Siraj 0 Josh Tongue lbw b Mohammed Siraj 0 Shoaib Bashir b Mohammed Siraj 0 Extras: (LB-5, NB-12, W-2) 19 Total: (All out, 89.3 overs) 407 Fall of wkts: 1-13, 2-13, 3-25, 4-84, 5-84, 6-387, 7-395, 8-396, 9-407.

Bowling: Akash Deep 20-2-88-4, Mohammed Siraj 19.3-3-70-6, Prasidh Krishna 13-1-72-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 6-0-29-0, Ravindra Jadeja 17-2-70-0, Washington Sundar 14-0-73-0. (More)

