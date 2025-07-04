Left Menu

Shriyanshi Valishetty exits Canada Open after quarterfinal loss

PTI | Calgary | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:20 IST
Shriyanshi Valishetty exits Canada Open after quarterfinal loss
  • Country:
  • Canada

Young Indian shuttler Shriyanshi Valishetty's impressive run at the Canada Open Super 300 came to an end after she lost to Denmark's Amalie Schulz in the women's singles quarterfinals here on Friday.

World number 75 Valishetty squandered an opening game advantage to go down fighting against world number 69 Schulz 21-12, 19-21, 19-21 in a 53-minute clash.

Valishetty had defeated world number 45 Letshanaa Karupathevan of Malaysia 21-15, 21-14 in just 35 minutes on Thursday night to make it to the quarterfinals of the USD 240,000 event.

Later in the day, India's Kidambi Srikanth and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will be in action in men's singles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025