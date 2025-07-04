Shriyanshi Valishetty exits Canada Open after quarterfinal loss

Young Indian shuttler Shriyanshi Valishetty's impressive run at the Canada Open Super 300 came to an end after she lost to Denmark's Amalie Schulz in the women's singles quarterfinals here on Friday.

World number 75 Valishetty squandered an opening game advantage to go down fighting against world number 69 Schulz 21-12, 19-21, 19-21 in a 53-minute clash.

Valishetty had defeated world number 45 Letshanaa Karupathevan of Malaysia 21-15, 21-14 in just 35 minutes on Thursday night to make it to the quarterfinals of the USD 240,000 event.

Later in the day, India's Kidambi Srikanth and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will be in action in men's singles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)