Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Highlights India's Tech-Driven Growth

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the crucial role of new technologies in driving India's growth at the IIT Madras Alumni Association's event. Highlighting India's transition from job seekers to job creators, he praised policies fostering innovation and the thriving startup ecosystem, positioning India as a global economic leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:36 IST
Piyush Goyal Highlights India's Tech-Driven Growth
technologies
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has spotlighted the pivotal role that emerging technologies will play in India's economic ascent in the upcoming years. Addressing the IIT Madras Alumni Association's Sangam 2025 event, Goyal remarked that a synergy of science, innovative technology, and a vibrant startup culture will fuel this remarkable growth journey.

Goyal noted the shift in India's identity from a nation seeking employment to one of job creators. The minister commended efforts such as India's startup fund of funds, supporting entrepreneurial initiatives, and highlighted the contributions of institutions like IIT Madras.

India's policies are carved to create a tech-embracing nation, leading reforms and advancements in fields like AI, quantum computing, and more. Goyal stated that embracing technology is crucial as India secures its place as the fastest-growing large economy, defying global trade slowdowns while strengthening global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025