Piyush Goyal Highlights India's Tech-Driven Growth

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has spotlighted the pivotal role that emerging technologies will play in India's economic ascent in the upcoming years. Addressing the IIT Madras Alumni Association's Sangam 2025 event, Goyal remarked that a synergy of science, innovative technology, and a vibrant startup culture will fuel this remarkable growth journey.

Goyal noted the shift in India's identity from a nation seeking employment to one of job creators. The minister commended efforts such as India's startup fund of funds, supporting entrepreneurial initiatives, and highlighted the contributions of institutions like IIT Madras.

India's policies are carved to create a tech-embracing nation, leading reforms and advancements in fields like AI, quantum computing, and more. Goyal stated that embracing technology is crucial as India secures its place as the fastest-growing large economy, defying global trade slowdowns while strengthening global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)