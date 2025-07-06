Reuters' Suspension on X Sparks Legal Controversy in India.
Reuters News account on X is inaccessible in India due to a legal demand, although the Indian government denies involvement. X cites obligations under India's Information Technology Act for the block. There's uncertainty over the specific content involved. Reuters and X are engaged in resolving this suspension.
Reuters' News account on the platform X has been suspended in India following what X describes as a legal demand. An Indian Press Information Bureau spokesperson claims the government was not responsible for the action.
The reason or content causing the suspension is unclear, but both Reuters and X are working towards resolving the issue. Meanwhile, another Reuters-affiliated account, Reuters World, has also been restricted in India.
This incident highlights ongoing tensions between X and Indian authorities concerning content regulation. X is pursuing legal action against India's expanded takedown powers, which they argue unfairly broaden government control over tech platforms.
