Reuters' Suspension on X Sparks Legal Controversy in India.

Reuters' News account on the platform X has been suspended in India following what X describes as a legal demand. An Indian Press Information Bureau spokesperson claims the government was not responsible for the action.

The reason or content causing the suspension is unclear, but both Reuters and X are working towards resolving the issue. Meanwhile, another Reuters-affiliated account, Reuters World, has also been restricted in India.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions between X and Indian authorities concerning content regulation. X is pursuing legal action against India's expanded takedown powers, which they argue unfairly broaden government control over tech platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)