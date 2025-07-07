Reuters News Account Restored Amid Legal Tensions with X and Indian Government
The Reuters News account on platform X was reinstated in India following a suspension due to a legal demand. The suspension, which raised concerns over content removal compliance under India's laws, was resolved without immediate comment from X or Indian officials, highlighting ongoing tensions over digital content legislation.
The Reuters News account on X was restored in India on Sunday, a day after facing suspension due to a legal demand. X informed Reuters via email that it was no longer withholding access in India.
The Indian government's Press Information Bureau clarified that no official agency had mandated the suspension, and efforts were ongoing to rectify the situation. Meanwhile, Reuters was actively engaging with X to resolve the matter and secure reinstatement.
The issue spotlights ongoing disputes between X and the Indian government over content-removal mandates, especially following X's legal action against the government's new content removal website, which X argues extends takedown powers excessively.
