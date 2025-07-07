Left Menu

Soaring High: The Future of Drones in India

The drone industry is set to enhance India's manufacturing sector, reaching USD 23 billion by 2030. With rising demand in defense, agriculture, and infrastructure, the industry is pivotal in modern warfare and smart agriculture. The Drone International Expo 2025 in Delhi will showcase innovations from around the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:58 IST
The burgeoning drone industry in India is on a trajectory to reach a remarkable USD 23 billion by 2030, primarily driven by clamoring demands from defense, agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure sectors.

As drones become integral to modern warfare, India's strategic use of drones during Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack underscores a significant shift towards drone adoption, according to a report from Nexgen.

The Drone International Expo 2025, set to take place in Delhi, will highlight the latest advancements in drone technology, attracting participation from over 50 manufacturers and showcasing innovations from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

