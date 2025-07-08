Left Menu

Global Shifts in Health: From Obesity Drugs in India to Medical Device Wars and Innovative Prosthetics

The health sector is witnessing notable developments, including the rising demand for obesity drugs in India as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk compete for market share. Meanwhile, China imposes restrictions on EU medical devices in retaliation. A Pakistani startup aids children in war zones with prosthetics, and Samsung expands into U.S. healthcare services. Additionally, legal and corporate shifts occur with U.S. law regarding Planned Parenthood and a new stakeholder group taking majority control at Brazil's Hypera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global health landscape is rapidly evolving, with several critical developments emerging across the industry. In India, the demand for obesity drugs has surged, as pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk vie for market dominance. According to data from research firm Pharmarack, Lilly's popular weight-loss medication, Mounjaro, saw a significant increase in sales by June, nearly doubling its previous month's figures.

In international trade, China has announced restrictions on importing pricey medical devices from the European Union, a move that comes in direct response to the EU's earlier tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. This retaliatory action by China's finance ministry highlights the growing trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels.

In a heartening development, a Pakistani startup is making strides in delivering prosthetics to child war survivors. Eight-year-old Sidra Al Bordeeni from Gaza received a prosthetic arm, allowing her to ride a bicycle again after losing her limb due to airstrikes. Meanwhile, corporate maneuvers unfold with Samsung's acquisition of U.S. healthcare platform Xealth and Brazil's Hypera announcing a new majority stakeholder group.

