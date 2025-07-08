Flashforge Crowned Global Leader in Jewelry 3D Printing
Flashforge has achieved recognition as the world's top seller of MJP wax 3D printers in 2024, according to SHANGPU GROUP. Flashforge's WaxJet series is favored by leading jewelry brands for its precision and efficiency, which has only been enhanced with the launch of the faster WaxJet 530.
Flashforge has been recognized as the leading seller of MJP wax 3D printers in 2024 global sales by SHANGPU GROUP, marking a significant milestone for the company in precision jewelry manufacturing.
The WaxJet series, particularly the newly launched WaxJet 510, is celebrated for its ultra-high resolution and precision. It has become the go-to choice for top jewelry brands and professional manufacturers aimed at intricate designs.
Further innovation is seen with the WaxJet 530, which features a triple-printhead architecture, significantly boosting print speed and efficiency. Flashforge continues to drive the 3D printing industry with cutting-edge technology, providing solutions that maximize detail and minimize waste.
