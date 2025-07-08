Flashforge Crowned Global Leader in Jewelry 3D Printing

Flashforge has been recognized as the leading seller of MJP wax 3D printers in 2024 global sales by SHANGPU GROUP, marking a significant milestone for the company in precision jewelry manufacturing.

The WaxJet series, particularly the newly launched WaxJet 510, is celebrated for its ultra-high resolution and precision. It has become the go-to choice for top jewelry brands and professional manufacturers aimed at intricate designs.

Further innovation is seen with the WaxJet 530, which features a triple-printhead architecture, significantly boosting print speed and efficiency. Flashforge continues to drive the 3D printing industry with cutting-edge technology, providing solutions that maximize detail and minimize waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)