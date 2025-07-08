Anthem Biosciences Set to Launch Rs 3,395-Crore IPO Amidst Strategic Expansion
Anthem Biosciences is preparing to launch its Rs 3,395-crore IPO on July 14, entirely an offer-for-sale by selling shareholders. The biotech firm is into innovation-driven CRDMO activities and specializes in fermentation-based APIs. The company is expanding its facilities in India to meet rising demand.
Anthem Biosciences is gearing up for its Rs 3,395-crore initial public offering (IPO), scheduled to launch on July 14 and close by July 16. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), a one-day bidding for anchor investors is set for July 11.
The IPO signals a major shift for the innovation-driven Contract Research, Developing, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), eyeing no proceeds but aiming to benefit its selling shareholders. With a strong focus on fermentation-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Anthem seeks to capitalize on its growing industry presence.
As part of its expansion strategy, Anthem plans to augment its manufacturing facilities in Karnataka, including the construction of Neoanthem Lifesciences, a subsidiary, expected to be completed by the first half of Fiscal 2026. The company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 1,844 crore in FY25, marking a 30% increase over the previous year.
