Revolutionizing India's Digital Landscape: The Launch of Ai+ Smartphone

NxtQuantum launched the Ai+ Smartphone in India, marking a significant stride in digital autonomy. Designed and manufactured in India, the phones run on NxtQuantum OS, offering enhanced data privacy. In collaboration with Google Cloud India and Flipkart, Ai+ Smartphone aims to provide Indian users control over their digital data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Today marks a pivotal moment in India's technological advancement as NxtQuantum introduces the Ai+ Smartphone, the nation's first fully indigenous smartphone. The device is designed to enhance data privacy while delivering world-class performance, built entirely in India and powered by the native NxtQuantum OS.

The launch, overseen by Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, along with dignitaries from Google Cloud India and Flipkart, signifies more than just a product release. It's a new direction for mobile innovation, focusing on giving users complete control over their data storage and access.

By building smartphones at United Telelinks' Noida Factory, NxtQuantum underlines its commitment to developing India's independent digital infrastructure. With features like regional language support and a customizable interface, Ai+ Smartphones cater specifically to the Indian market, fulfilling the need for data sovereignty amidst an expanding user base.

