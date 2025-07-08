Health News Highlights: Obesity Drugs Surge and Prosthetics Journey

The demand for weight-loss medication in India is escalating rapidly, as competition between Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk intensifies, according to data from Pharmarack. Lilly's product, Mounjaro, saw a significant jump in sales, doubling figures in June.

A young survivor of a missile strike in Gaza, Sidra Al Bordeeni, regained some normalcy with a prosthetic arm provided by a Pakistani startup. Her journey symbolizes the critical impact of healthcare innovation in conflict zones.

Samsung Electronics is set to acquire U.S.-based healthcare platform Xealth, marking a strategic move to bolster its mobile healthcare services. Meanwhile, a U.S. judge has temporarily halted a law affecting Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood centers.

