Global Currencies React as Trump Escalates Trade War

The yen weakened following U.S. President Trump's announcement to impose 25% tariffs on goods from Japan and South Korea. Meanwhile, Australia's dollar surged after the central bank left interest rates unchanged, defying expectations of a cut. Markets remain uncertain amid ongoing trade negotiations and economic fluctuations.

Updated: 08-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japanese yen took a hit on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his intention to slap 25% tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea, further stirring the pot in his volatile trade war. This announcement comes as the latest development in a series of unpredictably aggressive trade policies from Washington.

In contrast, the Australian dollar saw an upturn after Australia's central bank opted against a widely anticipated interest rate cut, maintaining the cash rate at 3.85%. The decision surprised financial markets and resulted in the Australian currency rising more than 1%.

Amid these shifts, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized continued efforts for diplomatic negotiations with the U.S., aiming to find a trade deal beneficial to both countries. Meanwhile, economic bodies like the European Union seem poised to secure exemptions from these new tariffs, potentially easing some of the global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

