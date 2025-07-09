India Boosts Naval Strength with Indigenous Anti-Submarine Rocket Success
India has successfully tested an indigenous Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR), enhancing the Indian Navy's capabilities. Conducted aboard the INS Kavaratti, these trials spanned from June to July. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the importance of this development in strengthening naval firepower.
In a significant advancement for national defense, India has conducted successful trials of its Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR), a crucial addition to the Indian Navy's arsenal. These trials were executed from the warship INS Kavaratti over two weeks from late June to early July.
The indigenous rocket system boasts a twin-rocket motor configuration designed for precise and consistent long-range strikes. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of the Defence Research and Development Organisation and industry partners for their contributions to this achievement.
The completion of 17 successful test evaluations marks a milestone, with the trials proving the rocket's range performance, electronic time fuze, and warhead functionality, as stated by Navy officials.
