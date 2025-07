Taiwan's Largest Military Drills: A Tactical Response to Chinese Pressure

Taiwan launched its largest military drills to date, beginning with simulated attacks targeting command systems and infrastructure in preparation for a potential Chinese invasion. Senior defense officials emphasized the importance of decentralizing command if communications are disrupted.

Inspired by the conflict in Ukraine, the annual Han Kuang exercises seek to assess Taiwan's ability to counter a full-scale assault. The drills incorporate lessons to protect command systems, simulate various military operations, and test cyber defense capabilities against misinformation campaigns.

China, viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province, continues to exert military pressure, raising concerns of regional conflict. Taiwan's government remains resolved to defend its autonomy and demonstrate resilience to the international community by amassing unprecedented reservists and unveiling advanced weaponry.