Left Menu

Qoruz Secures Investment to Scale Creator Intelligence Platform

Qoruz, a creator intelligence platform, successfully raised funds from The Chennai Angels in its Pre-Series A round, aiming for $1 million. The investment underscores Qoruz's role in India's creator economy. With plans to expand AI capabilities and global reach, Qoruz targets $30 million ARR by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:51 IST
Qoruz Secures Investment to Scale Creator Intelligence Platform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Qoruz, an innovative intelligence and collaboration platform for creators, has attracted funding from The Chennai Angels during its Pre-Series A round, targeting a total of $1 million. This funding initiative also included investments from top industry professionals and founders within the media and advertising sectors.

The investment emphasizes Qoruz's growing importance as a crucial element within India's creator economy infrastructure. The company aims to conclude its Series A round by year-end. Earlier, capital from Dexter Angels and the IIM Indore Alumni Fund supported early developmental stages and market entry efforts.

The capital injection will enable Qoruz to enhance its AI functionalities, explore new market segments, and solidify a global stance, with a special emphasis on the Middle East and Southeast Asia. By 2026, the company aspires to achieve $30 million in annual recurring revenue, achieving a threefold growth in enterprise client acquisition. Over 1,000 brands and agencies have leveraged the platform for creator intelligence and brand planning, including major players like Amazon and Coca-Cola.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025