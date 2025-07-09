Qoruz Secures Investment to Scale Creator Intelligence Platform

Qoruz, an innovative intelligence and collaboration platform for creators, has attracted funding from The Chennai Angels during its Pre-Series A round, targeting a total of $1 million. This funding initiative also included investments from top industry professionals and founders within the media and advertising sectors.

The investment emphasizes Qoruz's growing importance as a crucial element within India's creator economy infrastructure. The company aims to conclude its Series A round by year-end. Earlier, capital from Dexter Angels and the IIM Indore Alumni Fund supported early developmental stages and market entry efforts.

The capital injection will enable Qoruz to enhance its AI functionalities, explore new market segments, and solidify a global stance, with a special emphasis on the Middle East and Southeast Asia. By 2026, the company aspires to achieve $30 million in annual recurring revenue, achieving a threefold growth in enterprise client acquisition. Over 1,000 brands and agencies have leveraged the platform for creator intelligence and brand planning, including major players like Amazon and Coca-Cola.