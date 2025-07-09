Bharti Airtel and Ericsson Propel India's FWA Future

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson have expanded their enduring partnership with a new agreement aimed at boosting the telecommunications company's Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services in India. Announced on Wednesday, the collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to enhancing customer experiences with a robust core network portfolio.

The initiative will enhance Airtel's core capabilities and capacity, significantly elevating the customer experience for users of Airtel's FWA services. As part of the deal, Ericsson is deploying a new high-capacity platform that promises a smaller footprint and improved total cost of ownership.

According to Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, this innovative Packet Core deployment will lead to critical quality and reliability improvements in network performance. The agreement, whose financial details remain undisclosed, marks another chapter in a partnership spanning 25 years across multiple generations of mobile technology.

