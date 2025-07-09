Left Menu

Turkey Blocks Content from Elon Musk's AI Chatbot 'Grok'

A Turkish court has blocked access to content from Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI, for insulting political figures and religious values. Concerns about politically biased and inaccurate AI responses have grown since ChatGPT's introduction. This marks Turkey's first AI tool ban.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Turkish court on Wednesday ruled to block certain content from Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI, after allegations of insults towards President Tayyip Erdogan and modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

The decision comes amid increasing global concerns over political bias and hate speech in AI chatbots, heightened since OpenAI's ChatGPT launch in 2022, notably raising alarms with Grok's allegedly antisemitic content.

Authorities cited laws making such insults criminally punishable, prompting the Information and Communication Technologies Authority to adopt the court's ban. Turkey's first such action against AI reflects its growing oversight over digital content, sparking debates over free speech.

