Nvidia Reaches Unprecedented $4 Trillion Valuation Amid AI Surge

Nvidia made history by becoming the first company to achieve a $4 trillion market value, reflecting its crucial role in the growing AI sector. The company's stock rose by 2%, underlining Wall Street's enthusiasm for tech stocks capitalizing on artificial intelligence growth.

Meanwhile, President Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on copper and threats of additional levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals has barely shaken the markets. Analysts suggest that investors have adapted to Trump's tariff uncertainties and expect the administration might retract its most severe proposals.

Investors remain focused on upcoming data releases, including initial jobless claims and the Federal Reserve's minutes, to gauge economic conditions. The Fed's rate cuts seem unlikely this July, but there's moderate assurance about a possible easing in September.