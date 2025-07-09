Left Menu

Nvidia Reaches Unprecedented $4 Trillion Valuation Amid AI Surge

Nvidia surged to a historic $4 trillion market value as it benefited from increasing demand for AI technology. With Trump's tariffs lurking, the market remained relatively stable, showing resilience despite threats of a trade war. Investors anticipate upcoming job reports and Federal Reserve minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 21:33 IST
Nvidia Reaches Unprecedented $4 Trillion Valuation Amid AI Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia made history by becoming the first company to achieve a $4 trillion market value, reflecting its crucial role in the growing AI sector. The company's stock rose by 2%, underlining Wall Street's enthusiasm for tech stocks capitalizing on artificial intelligence growth.

Meanwhile, President Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on copper and threats of additional levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals has barely shaken the markets. Analysts suggest that investors have adapted to Trump's tariff uncertainties and expect the administration might retract its most severe proposals.

Investors remain focused on upcoming data releases, including initial jobless claims and the Federal Reserve's minutes, to gauge economic conditions. The Fed's rate cuts seem unlikely this July, but there's moderate assurance about a possible easing in September.

