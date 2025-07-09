Nvidia Reaches Unprecedented $4 Trillion Valuation Amid AI Surge
Nvidia surged to a historic $4 trillion market value as it benefited from increasing demand for AI technology. With Trump's tariffs lurking, the market remained relatively stable, showing resilience despite threats of a trade war. Investors anticipate upcoming job reports and Federal Reserve minutes.
Nvidia made history by becoming the first company to achieve a $4 trillion market value, reflecting its crucial role in the growing AI sector. The company's stock rose by 2%, underlining Wall Street's enthusiasm for tech stocks capitalizing on artificial intelligence growth.
Meanwhile, President Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on copper and threats of additional levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals has barely shaken the markets. Analysts suggest that investors have adapted to Trump's tariff uncertainties and expect the administration might retract its most severe proposals.
Investors remain focused on upcoming data releases, including initial jobless claims and the Federal Reserve's minutes, to gauge economic conditions. The Fed's rate cuts seem unlikely this July, but there's moderate assurance about a possible easing in September.
ALSO READ
Trump Announces Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Iran
Supreme Court's Landmark Decisions on Trump's Executive Orders
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Harvard Ban: A Legal Reprieve for International Students
Trump Brokers Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran
U.S. Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Mass Deportation Strategy