U.S. Resumes Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Policy Uncertainty

The United States has recommenced the delivery of artillery and mobile rocket artillery missiles to Ukraine. This development follows a brief suspension initiated by President Donald Trump's administration, which had halted military shipments to Kyiv.

According to two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, significant military supplies like 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS missiles are currently on their way to support Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The specifics regarding the number of weapons being dispatched and the status of the shipment remain undisclosed. It is also uncertain if this resumption illustrates any change in the current administration's defense policy towards Ukraine.