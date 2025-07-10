HSG Laser Advances Localization Strategy in India

HSG Laser, a global leader in intelligent laser cutting solutions, is ramping up its localization efforts in India. The company is focusing on supporting Indian manufacturing through employment, advanced technology, and investments in service and training infrastructure.

After a successful exhibition at ACMEE 2025, HSG is boosting its initiatives to serve the Indian market with top-tier products and localized value creation, benefiting the industry ecosystem. Their strategy includes recruiting and training Indian professionals, introducing advanced manufacturing technologies, and implementing a long-term investment plan for technical support and training centers.

Since entering the Indian market in 2012, HSG views India as a strategic partner, aiming to contribute to the local industry's growth. By expanding spare parts centers in Bangalore and Chennai and collaborating with Indian businesses, HSG is poised to foster knowledge exchange and elevate the country's metalworking industry.