Engineering Excellence: Burns & McDonnell India's Triumph

Burns & McDonnell India has once again set a benchmark by achieving the Great Place to Work certification for an unrivaled eighth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's dedication to creating a nurturing and empowering work environment for its employees.

Founded in Mumbai in 2013 and recently expanded to Bengaluru, Burns & McDonnell India is indispensable to its parent company's global operations. Specializing in engineering solutions across multiple sectors, including Oil & Gas, Power, and Environmental Services, the organization stands at the forefront of industry innovation with its distinguished Engineer-Procure-Construct model.

Integral to the company's success is its robust employee partnership model, fostering a culture of trust and accountability. Through initiatives such as flexible work policies and comprehensive learning programs, the firm remains committed to employee growth and satisfaction, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

