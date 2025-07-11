Left Menu

Wall Street Faces New Tariff Turbulence: Market Reactions and Investor Resilience

President Trump escalates his tariff strategy, imposing a 35% levy on Canadian imports, causing Wall Street to anticipate a lower open. Despite market fluctuations, Nvidia's valuation landmark and upcoming earnings season offer hope. Analysts highlight investor acclimatization to trade tensions, with eyes on economic data and quarterly outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street is bracing for a rocky opening on Friday after President Donald Trump intensified his tariff stance against Canada, elevating concerns over Washington's trade policy. On Thursday, Trump unveiled a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, effective next month, an increase from the previous 25% set in March. He cautioned that the tariff might rise if Canada issues a retaliatory response.

Trump also mentioned a potential new 15% to 20% tariff on imports from other nations, hikes from the existing 10% rate, and revealed that the European Union would be notified formally later. The EU remains under pressure to craft a pact with Washington.

Before the market opened, Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis registered declines, along with a drop in futures tracking the small-cap Russell 2000 index. Throughout the week, markets have been relatively steady, apart from Nvidia's achievement of exceeding a $4 trillion valuation. Analysts observe a bolstered resilience among investors, who are adapting to the president's tariff announcements. As Wall Street gears up for earnings season and crucial economic data, investors look forward to gauging the effects of tariffs on U.S. corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

