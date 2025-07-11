Left Menu

LIV Golf's Renewed Quest for World Ranking Recognition

LIV Golf is attempting again to gain official world ranking recognition after a failed bid two years ago. The new application, under review by the OWGR board, aims to secure ranking points for LIV's tournaments. This is crucial for players' entry into major competitions.

LIV Golf is making another attempt to join the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system after being denied two years ago. The league's initial request was declined because of its unique 54-hole events and consistent lineup across the season, raising concerns for the OWGR.

In March last year, LIV withdrew their application for ranking points. However, the OWGR recently confirmed receiving a new application, which is now under review. Trevor Immelman, chairman of the OWGR board, assured a thorough evaluation to maintain fairness and consistency in ranking criteria.

The addition of LIV Golf to the OWGR is crucial for their players, who have seen their global rankings plummet. This affects their qualification for golf's major tournaments, making the OWGR's decision highly significant for the league's athletes.

