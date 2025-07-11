Left Menu

Infosys McCamish Resolves Cyber Incident with Vermont: USD 125,000 Penalty Imposed

Infosys McCamish Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys, has reached a 'stipulation and consent order' with Vermont's Department of Financial Regulation to resolve a cyber incident dispute, agreeing to pay a USD 125,000 penalty. The resolution settles allegations without admission of guilt regarding Vermont's Security Breach Notice Act violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:29 IST
Infosys McCamish Systems, a subsidiary of the leading IT conglomerate Infosys, has struck a deal with the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation to resolve a cybersecurity-related case. The arrangement involves a 'stipulation and consent order' aimed at settling the matter without a formal hearing.

The Bengaluru-based tech company announced that within 30 days of the Commissioner's approval, Infosys McCamish will remit an administrative penalty of USD 125,000. This move comes as part of an effort to address alleged violations of Vermont's Security Breach Notice Act.

The Department of Financial Regulation's allegations focused on IMS's failure to supply timely and correct information during a cybersecurity investigation. Despite this settlement, IMS has not admitted to the alleged violations and has previously agreed to a USD 17.5 million class action settlement related to a similar 2023 cyber incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

