Leonardo Eyed for Drone Tech Collaboration Amidst Ukraine Support
Italy's Leonardo is considering supplying drone technology but has no plans to establish a factory in Ukraine, according to CEO Roberto Cingolani. Following a conference in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced over €10 billion pledged for Ukraine. Leonardo collaborates with Turkey's Baykar for drone production in Italy.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's Leonardo is contemplating the supply of drone technology but clearly stated it has no intention of setting up a factory in Ukraine. This was revealed by the defence group's CEO, Roberto Cingolani, in an interview with Corriere della Sera.
The statement followed an international support conference in Rome, where attendees pledged over €10 billion to assist Ukraine. The conference saw commitments announced by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Leonardo has secured an agreement with Turkish defence firm Baykar for drone production in Italy.
Cingolani noted that while a technological collaboration involving Baykar and Ukraine is feasible, Leonardo will contribute based on real demands. Despite this, no factory establishment in Ukraine is on the horizon.
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Strengthens Defence Ties Amidst SCO Meeting Tensions
India-Russia Defence Talks: Boosting Missile Supply and Fighter Upgrades
Supreme Court Halts Compensation Hike for Defence Land in Arunachal Pradesh
Rajnath Singh Holds High-Level Talks with Chinese Minister at SCO Defence Meet
Germany Revamps Defence Procurement: A Boost for Start-Ups