Leonardo Eyed for Drone Tech Collaboration Amidst Ukraine Support

Italy's Leonardo is contemplating the supply of drone technology but clearly stated it has no intention of setting up a factory in Ukraine. This was revealed by the defence group's CEO, Roberto Cingolani, in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

The statement followed an international support conference in Rome, where attendees pledged over €10 billion to assist Ukraine. The conference saw commitments announced by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Leonardo has secured an agreement with Turkish defence firm Baykar for drone production in Italy.

Cingolani noted that while a technological collaboration involving Baykar and Ukraine is feasible, Leonardo will contribute based on real demands. Despite this, no factory establishment in Ukraine is on the horizon.