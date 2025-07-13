Left Menu

Revolutionizing Enterprise Solutions: iOPEX's New AI Hub in Chennai

iOPEX Technologies has expanded its global presence with a new engineering center in Chennai. This facility is set to enhance enterprise client outcomes using agentic AI. By harnessing local tech talent, iOPEX aims to accelerate digital transformation for Fortune 500 companies with innovative platforms like 'elevAlte'.

Updated: 13-07-2025 15:44 IST
Revolutionizing Enterprise Solutions: iOPEX's New AI Hub in Chennai
iOPEX Technologies, a global leader in agentic AI and automation-led enterprise transformation, has opened a new engineering center in Chennai. This move is poised to help enterprise clients achieve notable business outcomes, according to company CEO, Shiva Ramani.

The newly inaugurated facility, located at Olympia Cyberspace in Guindy, marks an expansion of iOPEX's existing presence in the region. This strategic site aims to leverage next-gen technologies, catering to a wide array of Fortune 500 clients, reasserting iOPEX's commitment to innovation and growth.

This launch not only strengthens iOPEX's footprint globally, complementing its offices in the U.S., U.K., Philippines, Poland, and across India but also endeavors to tap into top tech talent. Among the key highlights is the 'elevAlte' framework, allowing for advanced AI-based solutions that promise to revolutionize client operations.

