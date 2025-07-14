Left Menu

Reviving Andhra Pradesh FiberNet: A Return to Digital Connectivity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered the restoration of the Andhra Pradesh FiberNet project, accusing the previous YSRCP government of dismantling it. Naidu aims to restore its former reach and align it with the BharatNet Programme, promising substantial funding and benefits for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated a concerted effort to rejuvenate the Andhra Pradesh FiberNet project. Alleging that the previous YSRCP government dismantled the project, Naidu is determined to restore its former glory and service scope.

Initially designed to offer affordable internet, telephone, and IPTV services, Andhra Pradesh FiberNet had enjoyed widespread utility until setbacks under the prior regime. Naidu undertook a comprehensive review to address challenges and financial constraints, aiming to implement new policy decisions for its revival.

The Chief Minister announced plans to integrate FiberNet with the Amended BharatNet Programme, a strategic move poised to secure Rs 1,900 crore in funds over the next decade. This initiative is expected to vastly enhance connectivity and benefit residents, students, and government sectors statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

