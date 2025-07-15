Peggy Whitson Leads Multinational Crew's Return from ISS

NASA retiree and private astronaut Peggy Whitson successfully led a multinational team as they departed from the International Space Station early Monday morning, initiating their return journey to Earth.

The Axiom Space-organized mission involved Whitson and her crewmates from India, Poland, and Hungary, who arrived aboard a Crew Dragon capsule managed by Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX. This mission marks a significant milestone for the space programs of India, Poland, and Hungary.

Upon re-entering the Earth's atmosphere, the capsule dubbed 'Grace' is scheduled to parachute into the Pacific Ocean. Whitson, who logged a U.S. record of 675 days in space, has continued her groundbreaking career by adding this journey to her extensive experience.

