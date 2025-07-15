Left Menu

Tesla Launches Model Y in India

Tesla Inc has officially announced the prices for its Model Y cars in India. The on-road price for Model Y starts at 6.1 million rupees, with the rear-wheel drive version available at 5.989 million rupees. The long-range rear-wheel drive variant is available for 6.8 million rupees.

Tesla Inc has made its entry into the Indian market with the unveiling of its Model Y prices. The Model Y vehicles, featuring innovative design and technology, will start at an on-road price of 6.1 million rupees. This move marks a significant expansion for Tesla in the South Asian region.

For those interested in the rear-wheel drive version, the cash payment price is set at 5.989 million rupees. This variant offers Tesla's advanced engineering combined with affordability, making it an attractive option for many Indian consumers.

The long-range rear-wheel drive Model Y, suited for those seeking extended mileage, is priced at 6.8 million rupees. With these offerings, Tesla is poised to capture the growing demand for electric vehicles in India, signaling a shift towards sustainable automotive technology.

