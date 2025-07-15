Left Menu

Aimtron Electronics Unveils New Greenfield Facility in Gujarat

Aimtron Electronics Ltd, a leading electronics system design and manufacturing firm, has raised Rs 100 crore via convertible warrants. The funds will establish a new greenfield facility in Vadodara, enhancing the company's manufacturing capabilities. The initiative includes advanced SMT lines for robust end-to-end integration.

Updated: 15-07-2025 14:27 IST
  India

Aimtron Electronics Ltd, a prominent player in electronics system design and manufacturing, has successfully secured around Rs 100 crore through the issuance of convertible warrants on a preferential basis. This financial boost aims to support the development of a new greenfield facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The funding round witnessed participation from the company's promoter group, including industry figures Mukesh Vasani and Nirmal Vasani, along with other investors. The Board of Directors of Aimtron Electronics sanctioned the issuance of up to 14,79,000 warrants, priced at Rs 666 each. These are convertible into equity shares, representing an investment totalling approximately Rs 98,50,14,000 allocated to the prospective allottees.

The upcoming facility, set to occupy three acres adjacent to Aimtron's operating unit in Waghodia, will bolster the company's manufacturing prowess. Equipped with five advanced Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines and comprehensive assembly units, it underlines Aimtron's commitment to scaling its box-build projects and system-level integration operations efficiently. The company, headquartered in Chicago, extends its EMS, PCB assembly, and design expertise to diverse sectors like automotive, medtech, and robotics, employing over 200 individuals in India.

