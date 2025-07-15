Left Menu

Peggy Whitson Leads Historic Axiom-4 Space Mission

NASA retiree Peggy Whitson helmed the Axiom-4 mission, marking a milestone as the first ISS journey for astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, Grace, safely returned with 60 microgravity experiment samples after their 18-day space odyssey, highlighting Axiom's collaboration with SpaceX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA veteran Peggy Whitson safely returned to Earth, concluding the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Whitson, now a private astronaut, led a diverse team with members from India, Poland, and Hungary, each embarking on their nations' first crewed ISS journey.

The team returned aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Grace, safely splashing down off California's coast. The mission, organized by startup Axiom Space, marked a significant collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX and included over 60 microgravity experiments conducted during their 18-day stint on the ISS.

This mission adds another milestone to Axiom's objective of advancing commercial spaceflight and setting the stage for constructing their own space station to succeed the ISS. The return also symbolizes a new era of international cooperation in space exploration, expanding opportunities for countries like India to plan future missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

