Peggy Whitson Leads Historic Axiom-4 Space Mission

NASA veteran Peggy Whitson safely returned to Earth, concluding the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Whitson, now a private astronaut, led a diverse team with members from India, Poland, and Hungary, each embarking on their nations' first crewed ISS journey.

The team returned aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Grace, safely splashing down off California's coast. The mission, organized by startup Axiom Space, marked a significant collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX and included over 60 microgravity experiments conducted during their 18-day stint on the ISS.

This mission adds another milestone to Axiom's objective of advancing commercial spaceflight and setting the stage for constructing their own space station to succeed the ISS. The return also symbolizes a new era of international cooperation in space exploration, expanding opportunities for countries like India to plan future missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)