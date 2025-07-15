Left Menu

Nasdaq Reaches New Heights Amid Wall Street Anticipation

Tech stocks led by Nvidia drive Nasdaq to record highs as investors eye imminent banking earnings and crucial inflation metrics. Incremental hikes in chipmaker shares boost market sentiment despite geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, all eyes await pivotal Fed announcements and potential shifts in monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:52 IST
Futures linked to the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose on Tuesday, as market participants prepared for key earnings reports from Wall Street's largest banks and inflation data influencing Federal Reserve rate decisions.

Early trading saw the Dow dip slightly while Nasdaq futures hit record highs, driven by Nvidia's announcement to resume H20 AI chip sales in China. Pre-market activity hailed significant gains for Nvidia and boosted related stocks like Advanced Micro Devices and Marvell Technology.

Investors anxiously await earnings releases from major banks including JPMorgan Chase as strong trading forecasts and improved investment banking are expected. Meanwhile, discourse over Trump's new tariffs on the EU and Mexico was eclipsed by signals of negotiation progress.

