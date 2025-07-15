Citigroup's Stellar Q2: Banking on Trade and Investment Surges

In a remarkable second-quarter performance, Citigroup reported a 25% profit surge, beating Wall Street's expectations. The growth was primarily driven by its traders and investment bankers, who capitalized on market volatility and lucrative deals.

Markets responded favorably, with Citi's revenue jumping 16% to $5.9 billion. Key sectors like healthcare and tech fueled the bank's optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year.

Despite the tariff uncertainties, Citigroup's investment banking and trading desks flourished, helping it announce a $4 billion stock buyback. Analysts predict continued momentum in dealmaking activities.