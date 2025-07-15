Citigroup's Stellar Q2: Banking on Trade and Investment Surges
Citigroup's profits surged by 25% in Q2 due to strong performances from traders and investment bankers. Despite trade uncertainties, markets rebounded, bolstering investment banking deals. Citi announced a $4 billion stock buyback and surpassed Wall Street's profit expectations. It's poised to achieve further growth in key sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:29 IST
In a remarkable second-quarter performance, Citigroup reported a 25% profit surge, beating Wall Street's expectations. The growth was primarily driven by its traders and investment bankers, who capitalized on market volatility and lucrative deals.
Markets responded favorably, with Citi's revenue jumping 16% to $5.9 billion. Key sectors like healthcare and tech fueled the bank's optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year.
Despite the tariff uncertainties, Citigroup's investment banking and trading desks flourished, helping it announce a $4 billion stock buyback. Analysts predict continued momentum in dealmaking activities.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Neetu Yoshi Limited Announces IPO to Propel Growth in Railway Sector
Sillverton Industries Eyes Funds for Sustainability with Eco-Friendly IPO
Sillverton Industries' Green IPO: Pioneering Eco-Friendly Paper Solutions
Cedaar Textile's Stellar Anchor Book Success Signals Robust IPO Debut
Indogulf Cropsciences IPO: A Resounding Success with 25.98 Times Oversubscription