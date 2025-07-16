Trump's Tariff Turbulence: An Economic Rollercoaster

U.S. President Donald Trump has stirred significant economic discussions with his aggressive tariff policies since his presidency began. These measures have jolted financial markets and introduced a wave of unpredictability into the global economy.

In early February, Trump set tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China as he demanded policy changes concerning illegal immigration and fentanyl. This move, intended to protect U.S. domestic interests, also heightened tensions with trade allies.

The subsequent months saw fluctuating tariff policies, including increased tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos. Yet, temporary truces and selective exemptions occasionally tempered the heat, showcasing a dynamic and evolving trade strategy.