Ajay Kumar Shrivastava: Pioneering Leadership in Aerospace Engineering

Ajay Kumar Shrivastava has been appointed as the Director of Engineering and R&D at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. With a tenure spanning 37 years at HAL, he has led important projects and contributed to significant advancements in aerospace, earning recognition for his impactful work in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:04 IST
Director

Ajay Kumar Shrivastava has been named the Director of Engineering and Research & Development at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), as per a company statement. His new role commenced on July 15.

Prior to this appointment, Shrivastava served as the Executive Director of HAL's Aircraft Research & Design Centre. During his 37-year career at HAL, which began as a Management Trainee in 1988, he has held numerous leadership roles, including Head of the ARDC and Transport Aircraft Research and Design Centre.

Shrivastava's notable achievements include leading avionics upgrades on several aircraft models and securing DGCA certifications for indigenous aircraft. A distinguished recipient of the FASIA, he recently contributed to advancements showcased at Aero India 2025.

