Revitalizing WTO: Breaking the Deadlock in Global Trade

World Trade Organization members are grappling to end a long-standing impasse in international trade negotiations, a deadlock exacerbated by the Trump administration's tariffs that prompted countries to pursue bilateral deals with Washington, minimizing the relevance of the multilateral framework, Reuters reports.

Despite the challenges, member nations are pushing for reforms that prioritize preventing decision blockades by requiring consensus from all 166 members. Norway's Ambassador to the WTO, Peter Olberg, emphasized the urgency of such reforms, acknowledging the lack of alternatives, according to internal communications.

A key proposal is the Pareto improvement measure, requiring evidence-based proof of harm for blocking proposals, alongside other changes like allowing countries to advance negotiations without a full consensus. The reforms are crucial for the upcoming ministerial conference in Cameroon, though the dispute settlement system remains unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)