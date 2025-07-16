Left Menu

Revitalizing WTO: Breaking the Deadlock in Global Trade

The World Trade Organization is aiming to overcome stagnation in global trade negotiations, partially caused by former U.S. President Trump's tariff policies. Current reform discussions focus on preventing members from blocking decisions and revising privileges for developing countries such as China and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:46 IST
Revitalizing WTO: Breaking the Deadlock in Global Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World Trade Organization members are grappling to end a long-standing impasse in international trade negotiations, a deadlock exacerbated by the Trump administration's tariffs that prompted countries to pursue bilateral deals with Washington, minimizing the relevance of the multilateral framework, Reuters reports.

Despite the challenges, member nations are pushing for reforms that prioritize preventing decision blockades by requiring consensus from all 166 members. Norway's Ambassador to the WTO, Peter Olberg, emphasized the urgency of such reforms, acknowledging the lack of alternatives, according to internal communications.

A key proposal is the Pareto improvement measure, requiring evidence-based proof of harm for blocking proposals, alongside other changes like allowing countries to advance negotiations without a full consensus. The reforms are crucial for the upcoming ministerial conference in Cameroon, though the dispute settlement system remains unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025