Groundbreaking Advances: Science Frontiers Redefined
Recent breakthroughs in science include a three-person IVF technique preventing genetic diseases, astronauts' safe return from the ISS, and insights into plant-insect communication. The IVF technique, though banned in the U.S., shows remarkable success in the UK. Scientists also reveal acoustic signals between plants and insects.
In a remarkable scientific advancement, eight children in the UK have been spared from serious genetic diseases due to a groundbreaking three-person IVF technique, as reported by scientists from Newcastle University. This innovative method, although prohibited in the U.S., involves transferring nuclear material from the mother's fertilized egg and the father's sperm into a donor egg.
In other news, renowned NASA astronaut turned private traveler, Peggy Whitson, safely concluded her fifth journey to the International Space Station. She and her international crewmates from India, Poland, and Hungary splashed down in the Pacific, marking a successful mission aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule after a 22-hour descent.
Meanwhile, Israeli researchers from Tel Aviv University have opened a new chapter in biological communication studies. Their research in the journal eLife highlights how insects, particularly female moths, react to ultrasonic distress signals emitted by dehydrated tomato plants, influencing where moths lay eggs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- science
- IVF
- astronauts
- ISS
- plants
- insects
- communication
- genetic diseases
- SpaceX
- NASA
ALSO READ
Complaints serve as medium of communication between people, govt: Delhi CM
China calls for better communications with EU, urges respect for core interests
Reliance Infrastructure and Power Unfazed by Reliance Communications Fraud Allegations
Guangdong Heralds Global Engagement with New Communication Platforms
SBI Declares Reliance Communications Loan as Fraud: No Impact on Reliance Infrastructure or Power