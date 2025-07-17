Left Menu

Groundbreaking Advances: Science Frontiers Redefined

Recent breakthroughs in science include a three-person IVF technique preventing genetic diseases, astronauts' safe return from the ISS, and insights into plant-insect communication. The IVF technique, though banned in the U.S., shows remarkable success in the UK. Scientists also reveal acoustic signals between plants and insects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:32 IST
In a remarkable scientific advancement, eight children in the UK have been spared from serious genetic diseases due to a groundbreaking three-person IVF technique, as reported by scientists from Newcastle University. This innovative method, although prohibited in the U.S., involves transferring nuclear material from the mother's fertilized egg and the father's sperm into a donor egg.

In other news, renowned NASA astronaut turned private traveler, Peggy Whitson, safely concluded her fifth journey to the International Space Station. She and her international crewmates from India, Poland, and Hungary splashed down in the Pacific, marking a successful mission aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule after a 22-hour descent.

Meanwhile, Israeli researchers from Tel Aviv University have opened a new chapter in biological communication studies. Their research in the journal eLife highlights how insects, particularly female moths, react to ultrasonic distress signals emitted by dehydrated tomato plants, influencing where moths lay eggs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

