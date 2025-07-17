Commerzbank's Resistance to UniCredit Takeover: A European Banking Clash

Representatives of Commerzbank's employees took their concerns about a potential takeover by UniCredit to the European Parliament, seeking support amid rising tensions. This move follows UniCredit's decision to double its shareholding in the German bank, indicating a strong interest in pursuing a merger.

Despite pushback from various quarters, including Commerzbank's management and the German government, the Italian bank remains determined. UniCredit emerged as a major investor in Commerzbank in September and has been actively pushing for integration, which the representatives believe poses significant risks without clear benefits.

Nina Olderdissen, a member of Commerzbank's supervisory board, expressed skepticism about how this move aligns with European banking integration. She emphasized the potential hazards to all parties involved, arguing that no tangible added value would result from the merger. While both banks have refrained from commenting, UniCredit's CEO maintains that the merger could bolster the German economy.