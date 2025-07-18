Left Menu

WhatsApp Faces Potential Exit from Russian Market Amid National Security Concerns

WhatsApp may soon exit the Russian market as the government, seeking digital sovereignty, plans to restrict foreign apps. A lawmaker flagged WhatsApp as a potential national security threat. President Putin's new law promotes developing a state-backed app, MAX, to replace WhatsApp and reduce reliance on foreign platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WhatsApp faces uncertain future in Russia, with lawmakers suggesting the app's possible exit due to national security concerns. This comes after President Vladimir Putin authorized a state-backed messaging alternative, aiming at reducing reliance on foreign platforms.

Anton Gorelkin, from Russia's IT committee, stated that WhatsApp, used by 68% of Russians daily, should prepare to leave the market. The messaging app's parent company, Meta, is considered an extremist organization in Russia, which banned its social media services, Facebook and Instagram, after the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

As Russia pushes for digital sovereignty, the Kremlin introduced instructions from Putin, restricting software from 'unfriendly countries'. Meanwhile, Telegram, led by Russian-born Pavel Durov, is complying with laws to avoid a ban.

