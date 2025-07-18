WhatsApp Faces Potential Exit from Russian Market Amid National Security Concerns

WhatsApp faces uncertain future in Russia, with lawmakers suggesting the app's possible exit due to national security concerns. This comes after President Vladimir Putin authorized a state-backed messaging alternative, aiming at reducing reliance on foreign platforms.

Anton Gorelkin, from Russia's IT committee, stated that WhatsApp, used by 68% of Russians daily, should prepare to leave the market. The messaging app's parent company, Meta, is considered an extremist organization in Russia, which banned its social media services, Facebook and Instagram, after the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

As Russia pushes for digital sovereignty, the Kremlin introduced instructions from Putin, restricting software from 'unfriendly countries'. Meanwhile, Telegram, led by Russian-born Pavel Durov, is complying with laws to avoid a ban.