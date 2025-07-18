WhatsApp Faces Potential Exit from Russian Market Amid National Security Concerns
WhatsApp may soon exit the Russian market as the government, seeking digital sovereignty, plans to restrict foreign apps. A lawmaker flagged WhatsApp as a potential national security threat. President Putin's new law promotes developing a state-backed app, MAX, to replace WhatsApp and reduce reliance on foreign platforms.
Anton Gorelkin, from Russia's IT committee, stated that WhatsApp, used by 68% of Russians daily, should prepare to leave the market. The messaging app's parent company, Meta, is considered an extremist organization in Russia, which banned its social media services, Facebook and Instagram, after the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
As Russia pushes for digital sovereignty, the Kremlin introduced instructions from Putin, restricting software from 'unfriendly countries'. Meanwhile, Telegram, led by Russian-born Pavel Durov, is complying with laws to avoid a ban.