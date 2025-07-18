AmEx Thrives Amidst Rising Affluent Spending

In a striking performance, American Express outpaced profit forecasts for the second quarter, buoyed by persistent spending from its affluent cardholders. This achievement highlights AmEx's strategic focus on wealthy clientele, buffering it against the dampening consumer confidence impacting lower-income groups more severely.

The company's earnings not only reflect its isolated business model but also shed light on shifting consumer trends, especially in travel and discretionary expenditures among top-tier borrowers. Despite facing high borrowing costs and trade uncertainty, financial health appears stable as evidenced by major banks' reports earlier this week.

For the quarter ending June 30, American Express reported earnings of $4.08 per share, beating the $3.89 per share anticipated by analysts, and achieving a 9% revenue increase to $17.9 billion. Meanwhile, the competitive landscape in high-end credit cards sees Citigroup poised to enter with a new premium offering, as AmEx prepares substantial updates to its Platinum cards in the U.S. by year's end.

