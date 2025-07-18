EU and NATO Unite Against Russia's Cyber Threats

The European Union and NATO have issued a strong joint condemnation of Russia's cyber activities, which they describe as 'malicious' and aimed at compromising security and democracy across Europe and beyond.

This unified stance comes on the heels of Britain's decision to impose sanctions on over 20 Russian individuals and entities, citing an ongoing and coordinated cyber assault on European governments and institutions.

In a statement of solidarity, the EU expressed unwavering support for the United Kingdom and criticized the persistent threat posed by Russia to both UK security and that of its European partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)