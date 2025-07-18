EU and NATO Unite Against Russia's Cyber Threats
The EU and NATO condemned Russia's cyber activities, siding with Britain's sanctions on Russian operatives. The accusations include a sustained campaign of cyber attacks targeting European governments and institutions. The EU affirmed solidarity with the UK, denouncing Russia's threats to security and democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:56 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union and NATO have issued a strong joint condemnation of Russia's cyber activities, which they describe as 'malicious' and aimed at compromising security and democracy across Europe and beyond.
This unified stance comes on the heels of Britain's decision to impose sanctions on over 20 Russian individuals and entities, citing an ongoing and coordinated cyber assault on European governments and institutions.
In a statement of solidarity, the EU expressed unwavering support for the United Kingdom and criticized the persistent threat posed by Russia to both UK security and that of its European partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- EU
- NATO
- cyber threats
- security
- democracy
- sanctions
- Europe
- Britain
- solidarity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amarnath Yatra Commences Amidst Strict Security
Security Forces Nab Key Militants in Manipur Operation
Petrolimex Aviation Strengthens Cybersecurity with CDNetworks Partnership
India Navigates Diplomatic Waters Amid Proposed US Sanctions on Russian Oil
Unprecedented Security Measures Bolster Amarnath Yatra Amid Devotee Enthusiasm