El Salvador-Venezuela Prisoner Exchange: A Diplomatic Shift

El Salvador plans to send detained Venezuelans to Caracas in exchange for Americans held in Venezuela. The swap involves 238 Venezuelans and 10 Americans, as confirmed by U.S. officials. Venezuelan and U.S. authorities have not yet commented on the exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic diplomatic move, El Salvador's government will transfer 238 detained Venezuelans to Caracas. This exchange involves the release of five U.S. citizens and five permanent residents held in Venezuela.

Two U.S. officials confirmed the prisoner swap, saying the numbers align with previous expectations, despite some silence from Venezuelan authorities.

Neither the U.S. Department of State nor the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have issued statements on the matter, keeping official American responses muted for the time being.

