El Salvador-Venezuela Prisoner Exchange: A Diplomatic Shift

In a strategic diplomatic move, El Salvador's government will transfer 238 detained Venezuelans to Caracas. This exchange involves the release of five U.S. citizens and five permanent residents held in Venezuela.

Two U.S. officials confirmed the prisoner swap, saying the numbers align with previous expectations, despite some silence from Venezuelan authorities.

Neither the U.S. Department of State nor the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have issued statements on the matter, keeping official American responses muted for the time being.