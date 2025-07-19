Left Menu

Microsoft Embraces EU AI Code Amid Meta's Concerns

Microsoft is likely to sign the European Union's code of practice for artificial intelligence compliance, while Meta Platforms opposes it, citing legal uncertainties. The voluntary code, part of the AI Act effective June 2024, demands companies ensure AI model transparency and EU copyright compliance.

19-07-2025
Microsoft is suggesting its willingness to embrace the European Union's code of practice for artificial intelligence, aimed at helping companies comply with emerging regulations, according to statements by the company president. This initiative seeks to address legal ambiguities for businesses operating intelligent systems.

Developed by 13 independent experts, the voluntary code requires signatories to disclose the content used in training AI models and to adopt policies aligning with EU copyright law. It's an integral part of the AI Act, effective from June 2024, impacting major companies such as Google, Meta, OpenAI, and others.

However, Meta Platforms criticizes the code, labeling it as overly burdensome and potentially stifling AI innovation in Europe. This sentiment is echoed by 45 European companies, expressing concerns about its broad implications on future AI development.

