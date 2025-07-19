Left Menu

Crypto Market Surges to $4 Trillion Mark, Echoing Global Shift in Finance

The cryptocurrency market's value reached $4 trillion, indicating its significant role in global finance. Key legislative changes, increased institutional interest, and technological advancements in stablecoins highlight this shift. The U.S. House passed a regulatory framework for stablecoins, signaling cautious optimism towards crypto acceptance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 01:16 IST
Crypto Market Surges to $4 Trillion Mark, Echoing Global Shift in Finance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The cryptocurrency market achieved a milestone on Friday, reaching a value of $4 trillion. This reflects its transition from a speculative asset to a key player in the investment realm.

Fueling this growth is a combination of renewed optimism, clearer regulations, and heightened institutional interest. The U.S. House's recent passage of a bill for U.S.-dollar-pegged stablecoins marks a significant move towards regulatory clarity, with President Trump expected to sign it into law soon.

Industry experts like Derren Nathan acknowledge the positive shift while cautioning against premature enthusiasm. The House also moved forward with two other crypto-related bills that could shape the sector's future. The rise of crypto is further solidified by increased corporate interest and technological advancements in digital payment solutions.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025