Senators Unveil Crypto Regulation Bill: A Step Toward Clarity
U.S. senators have introduced draft legislation aimed at establishing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency. This bill seeks to clarify financial regulators' roles, define crypto tokens' status, and address issues concerning stablecoins and their interest payments. It faces Senate debates and amendments before potentially becoming law.
In a significant move, U.S. senators revealed draft legislation late Monday, designed to establish a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency sector. This proposed law aims to clarify jurisdiction among financial regulators and define the classification of crypto tokens, potentially paving the way for increased digital asset adoption.
The bill seeks to establish when crypto tokens are considered securities or commodities, aiming to bring much-needed legal clarity to the industry. It designates the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission as the primary overseer of spot crypto markets, a role previously contended between the CFTC and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Additionally, the legislation addresses a previous regulatory gap concerning stablecoins by prohibiting crypto companies from offering interest solely for holding stablecoins, while allowing them to offer incentives for certain activities. The Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees are poised to debate and refine the bill, reflecting a crucial juncture for the industry's regulatory future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DFS Reviews Performance of Public Sector Insurance Companies
Massive Security Deployment for Mumbai Elections
PFRDA Notifies NPS Vatsalya Scheme Guidelines 2025 for Long-Term Financial Security of Minors
Punjab Paves Way for Secure Property Rights in Cooperative Housing
Ukraine's Energy Sector Stalemate: Political Jockeying Amid War Tensions