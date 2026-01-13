Senators Unveil Crypto Regulation Bill: A Step Toward Clarity

In a significant move, U.S. senators revealed draft legislation late Monday, designed to establish a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency sector. This proposed law aims to clarify jurisdiction among financial regulators and define the classification of crypto tokens, potentially paving the way for increased digital asset adoption.

The bill seeks to establish when crypto tokens are considered securities or commodities, aiming to bring much-needed legal clarity to the industry. It designates the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission as the primary overseer of spot crypto markets, a role previously contended between the CFTC and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, the legislation addresses a previous regulatory gap concerning stablecoins by prohibiting crypto companies from offering interest solely for holding stablecoins, while allowing them to offer incentives for certain activities. The Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees are poised to debate and refine the bill, reflecting a crucial juncture for the industry's regulatory future.

(With inputs from agencies.)