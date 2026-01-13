Left Menu

Senators Unveil Crypto Regulation Bill: A Step Toward Clarity

U.S. senators have introduced draft legislation aimed at establishing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency. This bill seeks to clarify financial regulators' roles, define crypto tokens' status, and address issues concerning stablecoins and their interest payments. It faces Senate debates and amendments before potentially becoming law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:17 IST
Senators Unveil Crypto Regulation Bill: A Step Toward Clarity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, U.S. senators revealed draft legislation late Monday, designed to establish a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency sector. This proposed law aims to clarify jurisdiction among financial regulators and define the classification of crypto tokens, potentially paving the way for increased digital asset adoption.

The bill seeks to establish when crypto tokens are considered securities or commodities, aiming to bring much-needed legal clarity to the industry. It designates the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission as the primary overseer of spot crypto markets, a role previously contended between the CFTC and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, the legislation addresses a previous regulatory gap concerning stablecoins by prohibiting crypto companies from offering interest solely for holding stablecoins, while allowing them to offer incentives for certain activities. The Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees are poised to debate and refine the bill, reflecting a crucial juncture for the industry's regulatory future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

 Global
2
Greenland's Unease Over U.S. Annexation Talks

Greenland's Unease Over U.S. Annexation Talks

 United Kingdom
3
U.S. Labels Brotherhood Branches as Global Terrorists

U.S. Labels Brotherhood Branches as Global Terrorists

 Global
4
Close Call: Youth Escapes Unscathed in Car Shooting Incident

Close Call: Youth Escapes Unscathed in Car Shooting Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026