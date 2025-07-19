India's First Homegrown Semiconductor Chip to Launch Soon

In a landmark declaration for India's tech industry, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday that the country's first domestically-produced semiconductor chip is set to be released this year.

Addressing attendees at the 85th foundation day of Keshav Memorial Educational Society, Vaishnaw outlined India's ambitions to become a key player in the international semiconductor market. He cited design efforts in major cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune.

India's AI initiative is also ramping up, with efforts to upload free datasets and train a million citizens in AI usage. Vaishnaw projected that India would rise to become one of the top two global economies by 2047, underscoring a shift from Western dominance to an 'eastern hemisphere.'