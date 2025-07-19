India's First Homegrown Semiconductor Chip to Launch Soon
Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced India's first domestically-produced semiconductor chip will launch this year. Speaking at an educational event, he emphasized India's growing role in the global semiconductor industry and highlighted upcoming AI initiatives aiming to train one million people in AI technologies.
In a landmark declaration for India's tech industry, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday that the country's first domestically-produced semiconductor chip is set to be released this year.
Addressing attendees at the 85th foundation day of Keshav Memorial Educational Society, Vaishnaw outlined India's ambitions to become a key player in the international semiconductor market. He cited design efforts in major cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune.
India's AI initiative is also ramping up, with efforts to upload free datasets and train a million citizens in AI usage. Vaishnaw projected that India would rise to become one of the top two global economies by 2047, underscoring a shift from Western dominance to an 'eastern hemisphere.'
