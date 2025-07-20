CEO Resigns Amid Viral Concert Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Andy Byron, CEO of technology firm Astronomer Inc., has stepped down following a widely publicized incident at a Coldplay concert. He was seen in a compromising position with Kristin Cabot, the company's chief people officer, prompting immediate backlash.

The footage, which became viral after being caught on a jumbo screen at Gillette Stadium, showed Byron and Cabot in an embrace. The company's board, prioritizing ethical conduct and accountability, accepted Byron's resignation promptly. Pete DeJoy, Chief Product Officer, has since taken over as interim CEO.

The incident sparked widespread speculation as fans and the public identified the pair through social media, further criticized by Chris Martin's on-stage commentary. The company's spokesman reported that no further comments were being made regarding Cabot's current employment status.

(With inputs from agencies.)