Zeekr's Used Car Controversy: Unregistered Exhibition Vehicles Under Scrutiny
Chinese automotive company Zeekr has come under scrutiny after reports emerged about used cars with zero mileage. These cars were exhibition models that were insured but not sold or registered. Zeekr opposes the sale of such cars and is investigating the incident for improvements.
Chinese automotive firm Zeekr is in the spotlight following media reports concerning used cars described as having zero mileage. The company clarified on Sunday that these vehicles were exhibition models, insured but neither sold nor registered.
Zeekr has launched a probe to investigate the claims and implement necessary improvements. The company emphasized its opposition to the sale of zero-mileage used cars.
On Saturday, reports from Reuters and the China Securities Journal suggested that Zeekr insured these cars before selling them, potentially inflating sales figures. Zeekr's response aims to address these allegations.
