Left Menu

Zeekr's Used Car Controversy: Unregistered Exhibition Vehicles Under Scrutiny

Chinese automotive company Zeekr has come under scrutiny after reports emerged about used cars with zero mileage. These cars were exhibition models that were insured but not sold or registered. Zeekr opposes the sale of such cars and is investigating the incident for improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:28 IST
Zeekr's Used Car Controversy: Unregistered Exhibition Vehicles Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese automotive firm Zeekr is in the spotlight following media reports concerning used cars described as having zero mileage. The company clarified on Sunday that these vehicles were exhibition models, insured but neither sold nor registered.

Zeekr has launched a probe to investigate the claims and implement necessary improvements. The company emphasized its opposition to the sale of zero-mileage used cars.

On Saturday, reports from Reuters and the China Securities Journal suggested that Zeekr insured these cars before selling them, potentially inflating sales figures. Zeekr's response aims to address these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025