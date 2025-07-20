Zeekr's Used Car Controversy: Unregistered Exhibition Vehicles Under Scrutiny

Chinese automotive firm Zeekr is in the spotlight following media reports concerning used cars described as having zero mileage. The company clarified on Sunday that these vehicles were exhibition models, insured but neither sold nor registered.

Zeekr has launched a probe to investigate the claims and implement necessary improvements. The company emphasized its opposition to the sale of zero-mileage used cars.

On Saturday, reports from Reuters and the China Securities Journal suggested that Zeekr insured these cars before selling them, potentially inflating sales figures. Zeekr's response aims to address these allegations.

