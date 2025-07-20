CoinDCX Breach: Unveiling the $44 Million Cryptocurrency Crisis

Indian cryptocurrency platform CoinDCX recently faced a significant security breach, leading to financial losses of USD 44.2 million. Despite the setback, company founders reassured users that customer funds remain secure, with the breach limited to an internal account.

Such incidents underscore the lingering security challenges in the cryptocurrency sector. The breach occurred when unauthorized access was gained to a CoinDCX account on a partner exchange, highlighting the need for robust security measures in this volatile market.

While CoinDCX's founders quickly ensured transparency by addressing the breach on social media, the event sparked concerns over crypto platform security standards in India. The company continues its operations uninterrupted, with industry experts calling for enhanced infrastructure protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)