Left Menu

The Inflated EV Game: Neta and Zeekr's Sales Strategies in China

Chinese EV brands Neta and Zeekr reportedly inflated sales figures by pre-registering cars with insurance before actual sale to consumers, a method that allowed them to meet aggressive sales targets. This practice, called 'zero-mileage used cars,' is under scrutiny from Chinese authorities and media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:48 IST
The Inflated EV Game: Neta and Zeekr's Sales Strategies in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers Neta and Zeekr have reportedly inflated their sales numbers by pre-registering cars with insurance policies before their actual sale to consumers. This tactic allowed the companies to meet aggressive sales targets, according to interviews and documents reviewed by Reuters.

The practice, known in the industry as 'zero-mileage used cars,' involves booking sales of vehicles that have been registered but not yet delivered to buyers. This approach has emerged due to fierce competition in China's auto market, which is facing a chronic overcapacity issue resulting in a long-standing price war.

This sales strategy is now under scrutiny, with Chinese state media and government bodies expressing concerns and pledging regulatory measures. The China Securities Journal highlighted anomalies in sales reports for Neta and Zeekr, sparking further investigation and pushback from both the media and consumers.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025